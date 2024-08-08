Ghana’s men’s relay team disqualified for baton infringement  

Accra, Aug. 8, GNA – Ghana’s 4×100 men’s relay team couldn’t progress to the finals after a baton infringement.

Despite finishing the race at 38.62s, Ghana’s chances of progressing to the men’s 4x100m final were marred by the baton infringement resulting in the disqualification.

Ghana’s quartet of Abdul Rasheed Saminu, Benjamin Azamati, Ibrahim Fuseini, and Joseph Paul Amoah made a bright start to the race but unfortunately made a baton change outside the designated zone on the final leg.

Issues of baton change have been a major problem for Ghana over the past years and they were previously disqualified at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to a similar breach.

China won Heat 2 of the men’s 4x100m race with a time of 38.24s, followed closely by France at 38.34s and Canada at 38.39s, securing their spots in the final.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

