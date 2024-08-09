MTN Ghana assures of continuing to combat MoMo fraud 

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Aug 9, GNA – MTN Ghana, a mobile network operator, has launched this year’s Mobile Money (MoMo) Month Celebrations with an assurance to subscribers that it will continue to invest in robust security measures to combat fraud and protect its valued customers.

Nii Adotey Mingle, the Northern Sector General Manager of MTN, who gave the assurance during the launch in Tamale, said: “Fraud remains one of the prevalent issues that continues to hinder our work of promoting digital and financial inclusion in the country.”

“MoMo fraud is an issue we are very passionate about at Mobile Money LTD and we will continue to work with all stakeholders through sensitisation and awareness initiatives and will continue to invest in robust security measures to combat it and protect our valued customers,” he said.

“Every customer is the first and last line of defense. We need to protect our PINs and avoid clicking on unsolicited links, responding to fake SMS messages, or following the instructions of any random caller.”

This year’s celebration, which marks the 15th Anniversary of MoMo in Ghana, is on the theme: “Empowering Communities – Celebrating 15 Years of Progressive Financial and Digital Inclusion”.

MTN Ghana, as part of the celebrations, which will span a three-month period, will be undertaking a series of activities and campaigns across the country including float through key streets, new service launches, customer promotions, MoMo fraud campaigns, skills training for SMEs, and awards night to reward various stakeholders.

Nii Adotey said: “As we reflect on 15 years of empowering communities, and accelerating financial and digital inclusion in Ghana, we appreciate the trust and support of our customers, partners, and stakeholders. Your belief in our goal of leading digital solutions for Ghana and Africa’s progress has contributed to the MTN MoMo success story.”

He said the company was excited to continue its journey of innovation, economic inclusion, and empowerment, adding: “We will keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible, explore modern technologies and create solutions that met the changing needs of our valued customers and Ghanaians.”

Mr Abdul-Razak Ali, the Chief Commercial Officer at MTN MoMo, entreated customers to download the new MoMo App (MyMoMo App) to access a lot of customer promotions, telling the customers to expect more from the company as it continued the financial inclusion agenda to better their lives.

