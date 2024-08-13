Missing fisherman in Anloga canoe wreck washed ashore at Vodza 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Keta (VR), Aug 13, GNA-A fisherman, who was among four others whose fishing canoe got wrecked during a drowning incident at Atsugbor in the Anlogah District, has been washed ashore at Adzido in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region.

This was disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) by Mr Christopher Mensah, the Assembly Member for Vodza-Adzido Electoral Area.

He stated that the deceased was found on Friday, August 9 at about 0830 hours.

“I was informed on Friday that the lifeless body of a young man was washed ashore in our area where l had directed my Unit Committee members to follow up with the incident.”

Mr Mensah revealed that the deceased was among the four other fishermen who went fishing on the sea from Ada to Anloga but were later involved in a canoe accident that led to the unfortunate death of the deceased.

Mr Dzava Dzage, a Chief fisherman at Vodza, also confirmed that the four rescued fishermen later identified the deceased as one of their colleagues who was missing during the canoe wreck.

He added that a delegation, made up of Togbi Nene Kpewu from Ada and Agbotadua Nene Abraham from Tema were among the team who identified the deceased.

Mr Dzage said the incident was reported to the Keta Police who conveyed the deceased to the Keta Municipal Hospital Morgue for examination and autopsy.

On Wednesday, August 7 at about 1145 hours, five fishermen who went fishing from Tema to Anloga were involved in a canoe accident with four being rescued, whilst one person went missing.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

