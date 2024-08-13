La Central Apostolic Church -Ghana receives conflict resolution, mediation training from ACCPB 

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Aug. 13, GNA – The African Centre for Cognitive and Peace Building (ACCPB) has organised a conflict resolution, and mediation training for Apostolic Church-Ghana, La Central.

The rationale behind the training was to equip members with skills to handle disputes constructively, and ultimately contribute to a more positive and supportive environment.

The training which brought together 179 participants and leaders from diverse backgrounds was made up of 43 online members and 136 in-person.

They were equipped with the skills and knowledge to resolve conflicts effectively.

Rev Seth N.O Tetteh, President, of ACCPB, said they were aiming to promote peace and conflict resolution in Africa and beyond, adding that the training was a crucial step towards achieving that goal.

“The training is designed to equip church leaders with the knowledge and skills to deal effectively with interpersonal, congregational, and other forms of group conflict,” he added.

He said “Conflict resolution is a critical skill for leaders in any field” adding that the training aims to empower them to make a positive impact in their communities.”

Rev Tetteh said the training would also help participants to gain valuable insights into the psychology of conflict and mediation and its importance in resolving disputes.

He therefore assured the leaders that his outfit would continue to work towards their mission of breaking barriers in peace building in Africa.

“We believe that by empowering leaders with the skills and knowledge to resolve conflicts, we can create a more peaceful and harmonious continent, together we can break barriers and build the peace we want”, he added.

Apostle Johanes Vegba, La Area Superintendent, Apostolic Church commended team ACCPB for the training saying it would help in settling disputes and promoting peace in the church and societies.

He said the aim of the training was to foster peace in societies, especially in churches.

“We are having this programme as a result of our desire to build peace in our society, especially in the church,” he added.

He advised participants to be conscious of making peace, especially in the upcoming election and “avoid anything that will lead to conflict and make peace with one another and to Ghana a better one.”

GNA

