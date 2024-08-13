GEHOA elects new Greater Accra Regional Executives 

By Priscilla Nimako

Accra, Aug. 12, GNA— The Ghana Environmental Health Officers Association (GEHOA) has elected new Greater Accra Regional Executives to help run the affairs of the association within the region.

The elected officers are Mr Isaac Ar-Eng Wakah, Chairman; Mr Charles M. Tsatsu, Vice Chairman; Mr Michael Nyavi, Secretary; Madam Millicent M. Ohui, Treasurer; Mr Fatawu Mohammed, Trustee; Mr Richard Donkor, Public Relations Officer; and Madam Catherine Ashigbi, Women’s Organiser.

Mr. Isaac Ar-Eng Wakah, the newly elected Greater Accra Regional Chairman, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the executives were to guide the affairs of the Association in the region.

Mr Wakah said the members of the association were environmental health officers in all the metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies (MMDAs).

He said under his leadership, they would ensure that members who were not in good standing would be enrolled on board as some of the members had either retired or died, therefore the need to ensure that all professionals become part of the association, adding that welfare issues were also of priority.

He noted that there was a need for GEHOA to consolidate the activities of environmental health officers to have one format across the board in handling environmental issues in their respective districts.

The chairman added that other issues of consideration are a health insurance policy for the members, structuring of the entire environmental health sector, and the push for the environmental health sector to have authority status and have its own budgetary allocations to manage its affairs.

Mr Wakah entreated every environmental health practitioner in Ghana, especially in the Greater Accra Region, to bring their ideas on board to move the professional body ahead and put in measures to benefit all of them.

He urged the public to see sanitation in their environment as their responsibility, noting that the environmental health officers only serve as guides to good sanitation practices.

Mr. Emmanuel Kwadjo Gmanab, the President of GEHOA, said the national executive wanted to re-energise the association from the district levels and therefore urged the newly appointed Greater Accra Regional Executive to work hard to achieve that aim.

GNA

