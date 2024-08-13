Mahama’s campaign tour touches down in Volta region  

By Edward Williams

Ho, Aug. 13, GNA – Mr John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has arrived in the Volta region to outline the Party’s transformative vision to the electorate ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The tour, which is expected to end on Friday, August 16, will cover all the 18 constituencies, touching base with the grassroots.

It is also expected to include retail door-to-door interactions, market-to-market conversations, lorry station-to-lorry station chats, broad-base community mobilisation and end with rallies.

Mr James Gunu, Volta Regional Secretary of the Party, in a press release said the strategic visit formed part of Mr Mahama’s commitment to engage directly with the people of Ghana.

He said it would also enable the Flagbearer to outline his transformative vision to rebuild the ‘Ghana We Want Together’ ahead of the December 7 general elections.

Mr Gunu said the Flagbearer’s engagement was more than just a campaign strategy.

“It reflects President Mahama’s deep understanding of the challenges faced by the ordinary Ghanaian and the need to engage more in his quest to ‘reset Ghana’ and bring it back on the path of decency and economic development.”

Mr Gunu said the tour would offer the citizenry further insights into the Flagbearer’s “game-changer 24-hour economic policy, 10 billion US dollar Big-Push” infrastructural development agenda and many other pro-poor policies designed to create sustainable jobs for the youth.

He said Mr Mahama’s transformational agenda was rooted in the principles of fairness, inclusivity and prosperity for all.

Mr Gunu said the policies were designed to rebuild trust in governance, restore dignity in leadership, and deliver on the promise of a better Ghana.

He called on all members and supporters of the NDC as well as all well-meaning Ghanaians to go out in their numbers to meet Mr Mahama on his rescue mission to the region.

Mr Gunu said it was an opportunity to hear first-hand how Mr Mahama’s “servant leadership” would usher in the change to inspire hope and restore Ghana to responsible leadership with integrity.

“Let us rally behind President Mahama as we work together to secure a brighter future for Ghana.”

