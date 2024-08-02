Mahama begins campaign tours in Upper East Regions 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, Aug. 02, GNA – Former President and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama is set to begin the first phase of his 2024 election campaign tours in the Upper East Region.

A statement, signed by Madam Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the Spokesperson of the Flagbearer, said the former President would tour the region from August 03 to 06, 2024, where he was expected to sell his policies and visions to the electorates.

The statement indicated that Mr Mahama would be joined by the NDC’s party executives, stakeholders, and Members of Parliament, following the successful launch of Mr Mahama’s election campaign in Tamale last Saturday.

The statement said this year’s campaign strategy would prioritise smaller events, community engagements, and targeted activities aimed at fostering personal connections and understanding the needs of the citizens.

“John Mahama is committed to canvassing for support from the people of Ghana by leveraging on his extensive experience as a leader and promoting the NDC’s development agenda as the best pathway towards building the Ghana we all want together,” it added.

Through the statement, the party was inviting all citizens to follow the campaign through the media and the flagbearer’s social media pages, adding “Your participation and support are vital as we embark on this journey together,” it said.

In a follow-up interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Salifu Abdallah, the Upper East Region Communications Director of the NDC said the former President would arrive in the region on Friday, August 02, 2024, and would tour all the 15 constituencies.

He said the NDC’s Flagbearer would begin his four-day tour of the region on Saturday, August 03, 2024, at the Bawku Central constituency with a courtesy call on Zug-Raan Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, the Paramount Chief of the Kusaug Traditional Area, chiefs and queenmothers.

The former President would later hold a rally to interact with the people in the area.

On the same day, the former President would hold similar activities at the Pusiga, Tempane and Garu constituencies to communicate his visions aimed at transforming the economy to the people.

On Sunday, August 4, Mr Mahama will pay courtesy calls on the chiefs and queenmothers and hold durbars at the Binduri, Zebilla, Nabdam and Bolgatanga East constituencies.

On Monday, August 05, the NDC’s Flagbearer would engage in similar activities including community engagements at Bongo, Talensi, Chiana-Paga and Navrongo Central constituencies.

On Tuesday, August 06, he would start his tour at the Yagaba constituency in the North East Region and return to the Builsa South, Builsa North and Bolgatanga Central constituencies in the Upper East Region, respectively.

The Regional Communications Officer indicated that the NDC in the region was already working to secure a convincing victory in both presidential and parliamentary elections in the December polls.

“The last election, we lost the Binduri seat because of some internal issues which we have resolved. So, we are winning all the seats in the region and the visit of our flagbearer is putting ice on the cake,” he added.

He said amid the economic challenges the country was currently battling with, it would take only the experience Mr Mahama to turn the fortunes around and urged Ghanaians to support the NDC’s agenda in the December elections.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

