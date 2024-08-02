Dr Bawumia represents the future of Ghanaian youth – Charles Ndanbon 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Nangodi (U/E), Aug. 02, GNA – Mr Charles Taleo Ndanbon, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Nabdam Constituency, says his Party’s Flagbearer Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia represents the future of Ghanaian youth.

He attributed this to the fact that the vision of the current Vice President to employ digitisation among other policies to industrialise the economy, would significantly transform the fortunes of the country and empower the youth through job creation.

“The youth of this country do not have any excuse not to vote for Dr Bawumia because his focus is to create jobs and opportunities for the youth of this country, and we must rally and support him to make his visions reality,” he stressed.

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate made this known when he in the company of his other college candidates accompanied Vice-President Dr Bawumia to pay a courtesy call on the chiefs and people of Nabdam at Nangodi, as part of his regional tour of the Upper East Region.

Mr Ndanbon said as Vice President to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for almost eight years, Dr Bawumia had demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt that he could lead the country to progress when elected president.

“We Northerners have had a President before in the person of former President John Dramani Mahama, but he did little to develop our regions especially for the youth but Dr Bawumia as Vice President, all the records are there to see.

“Among all the candidates who have declared their intentions, it is only Dr Bawumia who has a clear plan on how to transform the country. So, we do not have to go back to the past that did not help us, we need to move forward, and Dr Bawumia is the person who can lead us,” he added.

The NPP flagbearer throughout his tour of the region promised to transform the economy and create opportunities for the youth when elected President in the December 7 polls and solicited votes from all the electorates.

Dr Bawumia stressed that he would prioritise agriculture with investment in modern technologies to make the sector attractive to the youth and boost the local economy.

“Agriculture is going to be my number one priority, we will make sure that we have all the different pillars in place for farmers.

“I want to bring in the best practices from countries like Brazil and China that have higher productivity in crops such as maize and rice.

“We also want to learn from them to adopt some of those technologies that are giving them two to three times the yields per acre that we are doing,” he said.

Dr Bawumia further promised to establish a nursing training college in the Builsa North Municipality and convert the Yameriga E-Block in the Talensi District into a teacher training college.

GNA

