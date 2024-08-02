2024 Election: EC registration mop-up exercise starts smoothly   

Agnes Ansah

Accra, Aug. 02, GNA-The Electoral Commission’s voter registration mop-up exercise started yesterday nationwide smoothly.

The three-day exercise is expected to give opportunity to persons who turned 18 years after the recent limited voter registration from May 7 to 29, 2024, and those who could not register previously to have their names captured in the voters register.

An eligible applicant must present a Ghana Card or a Ghana Passport as proof of eligibility at the designated registration centre and in the absence of any of the documents, an applicant would require two persons who were already registered voters as guarantors.

The exercise is being done at the EC’s 268 District Offices, 26 Public Universities and 41 Prison Centres across the country.

When the GNA visited some centres in the Greater Accra region, it noted that the exercise was going on peacefully.

Mr David Chinery, District Electoral Officer, Okaikwei South EC District Office, described the exercise as peaceful so far.

He said the officials had no problems with any of the party agents, registrants, and machines.

“The exercise has been very smooth, and we have had no network challenges.”

He envisaged that about 500 people would be registered at the end of the exercise on Saturday, August 3.

The news team also visited the EC office at the Ablekuma Central District.

Agents for the two major political parties – the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) described the exercise as peaceful and smooth.

Mr Simon Opoku Adjei, Coordinator, NPP, Ablekuma Central Constituency, said “Since morning, we have not had any issue. The registration has been smooth.”

Mr Suleman Akamba, Member, Elections Directorate, NDC, Ablekuma Central, also affirmed that the exercise had been smooth.

The situation in the Ablekuma West and South Districts was like the earlier constituencies.

Mr Theophilus Alexis Oyortey, First Vice Chair, NPP, Ablekuma West, said all the officials adhered to the laid down procedures, making the exercise very peaceful.

The EC has targeted to register between 50,000 to 70,000 new voters on the register.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

