Let’s consider how the matrix of AI fits into our African systems 

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Aug. 9, GNA–Mr Lawrence Njagi, Chairman of African Publishers Network (APNET), has called on Africans to consider how the whole matrix of Artificial Intelligence (AI) fits into their systems as seek to adopt technologies for development.

He said if not considered, it would lead to the manufacturing and production of graduates and a future generation who would neither be creative nor innovative.

Mr Njagi made this observation at the opening of the Ghana International Book Fair, (GIBF) on the theme, “Books and Culture in the era of Artificial Intelligence” in Accra.

“A machine that is inputting codes to generate information can never replace the brain. The way the brain was created is a complex wave of thoughts that change every time, so AI can be used as a complimentary service, but not as the core of what we do every day,” he said.

He said, “AI is an innovation, thought about by somebody, therefore, nobody knows the correctness and authenticity of the information it provides; hence we must ensure to actually synthesize the information ourselves as it comes.”

Mr Njagi was however quick to add that despite the challenges with AI, it had also come to help publishers generate content to educate, inform, and entertain but they must not use it as the core of what they do daily.

He urged publishers to research on their own or use AI with caution because the correctness of the information they produce was critical.

“We must think of how to give guidance on what can be done or what can be included in the papers to ensure that AI is governed properly. So, whether it is schoolbooks or general reading material, we will not lose that which makes us human in the first place,” he said.

Madam Barbara Clemens, Director, of the World Food Programme, said in this 21st century, AI stood as the formative force to reshape various facets of life, including the realm of books and culture.

She said through advanced digitization techniques, AI could help safeguard ancient manuscripts, rare books, and other cultural artefacts, making them accessible to a global audience.

“This not only protects our shared heritage from physical degradation but also democratizes access to cultural treasures,” she said.

Madam Clemens said the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Culture Organisation (UNESCO) remained steadfast in its commitment to preserving and promoting cultural diversity, fostering creativity and ensuring equitable access to knowledge. AI offers unprecedented opportunities for the preservation of cultural heritage.

She said AI-driven tools were revolutionizing the creative process, offering new avenues for literacy expression and “from AI-assisted writing software to interactive storytelling platforms, technology is enabling authors to explore innovative narrative forms and reach wider audiences.”

“UNESCO encourages the responsible use of AI to enhance rather than replace human creativity. AI-powered translation tools are breaking down language barriers, fostering greater understanding and appreciation of diverse cultures,” she added.

Madam Clemens said by facilitating the translation of books and cultural content in multiple languages, AI is helping to promote multilingualism and cultural diversity.

“UNESCO advocates the development and deployment of AI technology that is inclusive, transparent and respectful of human rights,” she said.

Mr Asare Konadu Yamoah, President of the Ghana Publishers Association, said the GIBF has gradually made giant strides since its establishment in 1996 and has surpassed the various challenges encountered over the years demonstrating resilience and adaptability including embracing the changing technological trends in the industry.

He said the four-day event would focus on books, culture and AI which was the modern trend and technology influencing the way certain tasks were done for human and societal development, hence the chosen theme.

It is aimed at deepening understanding of the application, opportunities and challenges of AI among professionals in the publishing industry

He called for financial support from the government and other stakeholders to be able to rapidly expand the Fair.

Some activities lined up for the GIBF include exhibitions, seminars, inter-school debates, reading with champions, coding training, arts and painting, the 6th GIBF Personality of the Year award, and time with authors among others.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

