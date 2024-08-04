Ketu North Mop-up Registration: 10 persons register after deadline

By Michael Foli Jackidy

Dzodze (V/R), Aug. 4, GNA – Ten individuals who attempted to register on the last day of the three-day mop-up registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC) were permitted to return the following day to complete their registration process.

The three-day exercise saw a low turnout initially, with only 37 new voters on the first day.

Mr. Isaac Anor Otoo, Ketu North EC Municipal Director, explained that the decision to allow the affected individuals to complete their registration the next day was based on directives from their Head Office.

The directive, he stated, made provision for anyone in queue or who had filled out the registration form before 1800 hours on the last day should be allowed to complete the process the following day.

“We had a directive from the Head Office that anyone who filled in the form or was even in the queue before 1800 hours on the last day should be allowed to complete their registration the next day,” he said.

The new registrants, according to him, would come on Sunday to complete the process.

Mr. Otoo further noted that if the individuals were allowed to complete their registration after the stipulated time, their names would appear on the exception list.

“If we allow them to complete the registration after 6pm, their names will end up on the exception list, and they would have to go to court to rectify it,” he explained.

He also advised the public to participate in the Voters Exhibition Exercise, scheduled to begin on August 20 to verify their details in the voters’ register.

“The Exhibition Exercise is very important. Every registered voter should come and check his or her details in the register,” he emphasised.

However, the mop-up exercise recorded a slight improvement on the second and last days, with 103 and 143 new voters registered, respectively.

At the end of the three-day exercise, the Ketu North registered a total of 283 new voters, comprising 114 males and 169 females.

The exercise was designed to provide individuals who turned 18 and above after the recent Limited Voter Registration, as well as those who were previously unable to register the opportunity to have their names added to the voters’ list.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

