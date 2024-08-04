EC captures over 400 voters in mop-up exercise in Hohoe  

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Aug. 4, GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC) has captured 402 voters in its three-day mop-up exercise in Hohoe in the Volta region.

The exercise, which began on Thursday, August 1 to Saturday, August 3, 2024, is to give an opportunity to persons who turned 18 years after the recent limited voter registration.

It is also to allow those who could not register previously to have their names captured in the voters register.

A total of 190 voters registered are males and 212 were females.

There were no challenges of registered voters in three-day exercise.

The exercise was largely peaceful in the Municipality with party agents and security personnel present.

