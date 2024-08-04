Kadjebi registers 150 new voters in mop up registration

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Aug 4, GNA – The Kadjebi District Office of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the Oti Region, has registered 150 new voters at close of work on Saturday, August 3.

There is also a backlog of 61 applicants to be registered Sunday, on August 4, 2024.

Christian Bokode, Deputy District Electoral Officer, Kadjebi District, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

If these additional potential registrants were successfully registered, then the number of new registered voters will be 211 Voters.

Mr. Bashiru Sabitious Yerizu, Akan New Patriotic Party {NPP) Constituency Director of Research and Elections, engaging with the by GNA, described the process as “peaceful and very transparent”.

Mr Emmanuel Klu, Akan National Democratic Congress {NDC) Constituency Director of Elections, also told GNA that they were happy with the exercise.

The Kadjebi E.C Office registered 15Voters’ on Thursday, August 1, 53 on Friday, August 2 and 82 Voters on Saturday, August 3, giving a total of 150 new Voters’.

The three-day mop-up Voter Registration exercise commenced on Thursday, August 1 and ended Saturday, August 3, 2024, nationwide.

GNA

