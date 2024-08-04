EC registers 347 new applicants during Mop-up in Keta

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu,

Keta (VR), August 4, GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC) has registered 347 new applicants in the just-ended 3-day Mop-up registration exercise in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region.

The exercise, which commenced on Thursday, August 1 and ended on Saturday, August 3, was specifically designed to enable voters who are 18 years and above but could not register in the previous registration exercise to be captured into the EC’s database.

Mr Roger Avorgbedor, the Electoral Commission Officer at Keta, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, stated that the exercise was smooth within the stipulated period.

“Apart from the first day that we faced a little network hitch within a short period, things were normalised and we had a successful mop-up registration exercise,” he stated.

He noted that the EC registered 60 new applicants on the first day, whilst 126 and 160 new registrants were also captured into the database on the second and third days, respectively.

Mr Avorgbedor further mentioned that all applicants have received their Voter Identification cards without any challenge.

He commended all major stakeholders including the various political parties, the police, and others for their efforts for a successful exercise.

“All eligible voters must take it serious to participate fully in the upcoming voter exhibition exercise that would commence on Tuesday, August 20 and will end on Tuesday, August 27.”

Some party agents GNA engaged, expressed satisfaction about the exercise and commended the EC for the work done.

They appealed to the EC to make the registration of eligible voters a continuous process to register new applicants who may turn 18 years and above every day.

Some new registrants who spoke to the GNA, expressed joy over the exercise.

They thanked the EC for the opportunity that would enable them to elect leaders of the nation in the upcoming December polls.

The GNA also observed that no one was in a queue as of 1800 hours closing time on the last day of the registration exercise.

The exercise was backed by Regulation 2 of CI 91 as amended by CI 126.

GNA

