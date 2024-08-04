Mop-up Registration: Ketu North registers 283 new voters

By Michael Foli Jackidy

Dzodze (V/R), Aug 4, GNA – The Electoral Commission in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region has successfully registered 283 new voters at the end of the three-day mop-up registration exercise.

The exercise, which commenced from Thursday, August 1 to Saturday, August 3 saw 114 males and 169 females as new eligible registrants.

Mr. Isaac Anor Otoo, the Ketu North Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission, noted that he was not expecting more than 300 new voters based on the previous registration experiences.

“The first day we registered only 37 persons but the second day, it was 103, and 143 on the last day. So, I was not expecting more than 300 people, as you can see,” he added.

In the recent Limited Voter Registration exercise, the Commission had registered 2,400 new voters.

The three-day exercise was aimed at registering individuals who turned 18 after the recent Limited Voter Registration exercise and those who were previously unable to register.

Representatives from the two main political parties have also expressed their satisfaction with the process, noting that there were no internet connectivity issues, which was a concern during the previous events.

Some new registrants who participated in the mop-up exercise also shared their positive feedback.

“I came here not too long ago, but I’m able to have my ID card,” a new voter remarked.”

The Electoral Commission aimed to register between 50,000 and 70,000 new voters nationwide during this period, across all 268 District Offices, 26 public Universities, and 41 prison centers.

