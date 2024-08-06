Greater Accra Region NHIA embarks on Health promotion campaign 

By Gifty Amofa,

Accra, Aug. 06, GNA- The Greater Accra Regional Office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has embarked on a health promotion prevention and wellness campaign to encourage healthy living among the population.

The maiden health walk dubbed, “Promotion, Preventive and Wellness Campaign”, symbolised a substantial dedication to the welfare of its workforce, is an initiative in line with the vision of Dr DaCosta-Aboagye, NHIA’s Chief Executive, to promote a healthy lifestyle among Ghanaians.

Madam Patience Danquah, the Acting Regional Director of the Authority, after the health walk from Ayi Mensah to Peduase Lodge, advised the public to eat well and engage in physical exercise to be healthy.

Madam Danquah said it was always better to engage in healthy practices that would prevent diseases than to cure them.

That she said would be cheaper and save the pain one had to go through when sick.

The Acting Director called on those on the Insurance Scheme to take advantage of the mobile renewal short code *929# and the My NHIS App. Which she said was convenient and ensured they did not lose their membership.

Mr Elliot Asante Apreku, the Operations Manager, stressed the significance of incorporating regular exercise and embracing a healthy lifestyle.

Madam Lydia Adjei-Tutu, Regional Public Relations Officer of the Authority, called on all and sundry, especially corporate organisations to partner with the NHIA in its membership drive and campaign on health promotion, prevention and wellness as the country moved towards achieving universal health coverage by 2030.

Staff members throughout the Region were briefed on the Health Promotion, Preventive and Wellness Programme.

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) aims at ensuring universal healthcare coverage and access to essential medical services for all citizens.

By implementing such a scheme, governments can help alleviate the financial burden of healthcare on individuals and families, especially those who may not have the means to afford expensive medical treatments.

The Scheme promotes preventive care, early detection of diseases and overall health and well-being of the population.

It helps in reducing disparities in healthcare access and outcomes, thus contributing to a healthier and more productive society.

Through pooling resources and spreading risks across a larger population, the scheme also enhances the sustainability of the healthcare system and contributes to its efficiency.

It plays a crucial role in promoting social welfare, economic development and overall quality of life for the citizens of a country.

