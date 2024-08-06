Cybersecurity CEO promises to build multi-purpose ICT Laboratory for ODASCO



Accra, Aug 6, GNA-The Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, has pledged to build a multipurpose ICT laboratory for the students of Oda Senior High School (ODASCO).



The initiative is to demonstrate his commitment towards the development of ICT education at the school, and its implementation would begin as soon as a suitable location is provided.



Speaking at the school’s 64th speech and prize-giving day at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region, Dr. Antwi-Boasiako, an alumnus of the institution and guest speaker at the ceremony, emphasised the importance of digital literacy in Ghana’s educational system announcing that the project would be delivered through his NGO, Education for Development (E4D) Foundation.



During his speech, on the theme “Opportunities and Risks in ICT: The Role of Education Stakeholders in Creating and Shaping Positive Digital Experiences of Students”, he highlighted the crucial role of stakeholders in shaping positive digital experiences for students.



He stated that although ICT brings “a game-changing opportunity” to the educational sector to improve teaching and learning and specifically to empower students, it also comes with inherent risks.

The digital landscape, he indicated, “is fraught with risks such as cyberbullying, misinformation, and privacy breaches” and that “children are exposed to risks associated with the contacts they establish on the internet, the Contents they access on digital platforms and risks associated with the Conduct of the people they interact with on the internet”.



Dr. Antwi-Boasiako said a 2022 survey by the Child Online Protection (COP) division of the CSA, established that 64% of students in the Geater Accra Region received pornographic materials in various forms, including images, words and videos. Similarly, the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), he added, also reported that the most common platforms used to host child sexual abuse material were social media.



Against this backdrop, he stressed the need for a robust digital literacy framework to prepare students for a future driven by technology and called for collaboration among the government, educators, and parents to ensure safe digital experiences for children.



He mentioned that clear guidelines for the ethical and responsible use of technology by students were essential, and advocated for the implementation of digital citizenship programmes that teach students about online safety, privacy, the consequences of cyberbullying, and career paths in ICT.



Dr. Antwi-Boasiako also advocated the incorporation of courses such as coding, robotics, and cybersecurity into Ghana’s educational curriculum and emphasised the crucial role that parents, guardians, and caregivers, played in supporting children’s use of ICT.



He urged parents to utilise tools including parental control software to monitor and guide their wards’ internet use, ensuring they stayed on only safe and productive websites.



Regular discussions with your children about their online experiences and setting clear rules about internet use can reinforce their understanding of responsible digital behaviour”, he added.



The CSA boss noted the importance of public-private partnerships with tech companies to provide schools with access to the latest digital tools. “Policymakers should also encourage public-private partnerships to bring in innovation and investment. Such partnership could be between the government and tech companies like Microsoft and Google, which can provide schools with access to the latest software and digital tools” he explained.



As an alumnus of Oda Senior High School, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako emphasised the profound impact the institution has had on his life noting that the principles of critical thinking, positive attitude, resilience, service, and pursuit of excellence instilled in him have influenced his upbringing.



He therefore urged the students of ODASCO to develop a positive mental attitude towards their goals and encouraged them to not just be smart but to adopt a curious and resilient approach to learning, “Your attitude shapes who you become. Start each day ready to learn and grow” he stated.



The school honoured Dr. Antwi-Boasiako with a citation for his contribution to cybersecurity development in Ghana and the rest of the world.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

