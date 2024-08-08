Fetu Afahye: Oguaa Traditional Council bans noisemaking, funeral activities  

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, Aug. 08, GNA- The Oguaa Traditional Council has placed a ban on noisemaking and funeral activities in the Oguaa Traditional Area as a rite to commence the 2024 Fetu Afahye.

The ban takes effect from Tuesday, August 6 to Thursday, August 22, 2024.

During this period, fishing in the Nana Kobina Fosu Lagoon is prohibited until Thursday, August 22, 2024, while funeral activities are proscribed until Friday, September 21, 2024.

In addition, people living in the Traditional Area cannot pound fufu after 1800 hours, quarrel, wail, or mourn until the ban is lifted.

A communique issued by the Oguaa Fetu Afahye Planning Committee on behalf of the Traditional Council entreated churches to always keep their Public Address systems low in compliance with the ban.

“The Oguaa Traditional Council counts on the support of churches, mosques, bars, lounges, restaurants, entertainment venues, corporate institutions and all residents in the traditional area to comply with the directive and respect the cultural practices and traditions of the Oguaa Traditional Area,” the communique said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

