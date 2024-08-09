Ghana School Feeding Programme to roll out Information Management System 

By Kodjo Adams/Mavis Kudah

Accra, Aug 09, GNA – The Ghana School Feeding Programme is to soon implement an information management system to govern all aspects of the scheme.

The system would manage the caterer selection and data collection modules and the payment process for the programme.

Ms Darkoa Newman, Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, made the announcement during a briefing in Accra on the School Feeding Programme and the Affirmative Action Bill.

She explained that the development would enable caterers to provide real-time updates on meal preparations, eliminating the need to wait until the end of the term.

“This will replace the previous, cumbersome paperwork process with a more efficient and streamlined approach, she added.

Ms Newman said the initial module of the caterer selection process would be published in various newspapers.

She said the module would allow all prospective caterers to submit their applications online, with applicants paying a GHS 200.00 fee, creating a profile, and completing the application form to enrol in the programme.

“I recommend reaching out to your municipal offices for assistance with any further questions or concerns. They will have a designated desk to support you and ensure a smooth experience with the online process,” she added.

As part of the final assessment, a pilot system would be implemented in the New Juaben South and Krachi East constituencies.

When the national rollout occurs, participants from these districts would not be required to go through the system again because they had already been processed and employed.

The Minister added that prospective caterers were required to demonstrate their ability to pre-finance operations, as payments would be made after the term had ended.

Caterers must have a business operating permit, a health certificate, and a few other requirements to be considered for the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 academic years.

