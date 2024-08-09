Employment Minister lauds unity of PUWU members, urges increased productivity 

Accra, Aug.9, GNA – Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister of Employment, Labour Relations, and Pensions, has lauded the Public Utility Workers’ Union (PUWU) of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) – Ghana for its strong unionism and urged them to increase productivity in their various units.

He said this at the 13th Quadrennial National Delegate Conference held at the newly commissioned PUWU Conference and Events Centre in Kasoa, Central Region.

The conference was on the theme: “Building a Resilient Union Through Aggressive Organising and Active Grassroot Participation.”

Speaking at the conference, Mr. Baffour Awuah underlined the critical role that members of PUWU played in the growth of the economy by providing essential services including water and electricity.

Additionally, the Minister applauded the cordial working relationships between PUWU members and their respective management and urged them to adopt innovative ways to increase productivity.

“As sector Minister, my role is to continuously improve the working conditions of workers so that they continue to contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.

“I urge you to increase your productivity at your unit level so that it promotes cordial relationships between PUWU members and management, especially in the negotiation process,” he said.

The Employment Minister added that the conference’s theme was particularly relevant given the current state of affairs, with the world of work constantly evolving.

“The future of work is uncertain due to the radical transformation being driven by technology, climate change, migration, and demographic shifts, among others.

“There is no better time than for labour unions to demonstrate their resilience, and I encourage leaders of PUWU to organise and promote active grassroot participation.

“This will provide room to build their capacities to advance the course of the union in promoting the interests and welfare of members,” he said.

Dr. Yaw Baah, Secretary General of TUC-Ghana, congratulated PUWU for opening a magnificent conference edifice and also commended the union’s leaders for their efforts

He noted that PUWU were integral members of the TUC-Ghana and remained committed to engaging them in all matters concerning the welfare of its members.

Dr. Baah also emphasised the importance of maintaining a single union body rather than breaking it apart to ensure seamless working relationships with the separate management bodies.

The 13th Quadrennial Conference also witnessed the election of new PUWU Executives, who are expected to steer the affairs of the union over the next four years.

GNA

