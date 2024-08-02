First Bank Ghana Relaunches Kasoa Branch to enhance Customer Experience, Service Delivery 

Accra, Aug. 2, GNA -FirstBank Ghana is pleased to announce the grand reopening of its newly refurbished Kasoa branch. This strategic relaunch underscores the Bank’s commitment to providing exceptional banking services to the Kasoa community, particularly catering to the needs of SMEs as well as retail banking clients.

The newly refurbished FirstBank Ghana Kasoa branch is set to offer a modern and customer-friendly environment that enhances the overall banking experience. The branch has been accurately redesigned to reflect FirstBank’s dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. Following the redesign, the branch will serve as a crucial hub for both existing customers and prospects, offering a comprehensive range of banking services, including retail banking, SME banking, and foreign remittances.

Delivering the key address, Mr Victor Yaw Asante, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank, said, “We are thrilled to relaunch our Kasoa branch, which has been an integral part of our network. This refurbishment is a

testament to our unwavering commitment to serving our customers with the highest standards of excellence. Our goal is to provide a welcoming and efficient banking environment that meets the diverse needs of the Kasoa community. We believe that this investment will not only enhance our service delivery but also strengthen our relationship with our customers, empowering them to achieve their financial goals. It will also support our efforts to offer world-class banking services that deliver our gold standard of value and excellence and put our customers at the heart of what we do. To sustain this promise, we will continue to offer our customers convenience and accessibility in addition to security and a variety of channels, both physical and digital.”

The ceremony was attended by clients, customers, and staff of the Bank. The relaunch event programme included a tour of the Branch, which offered guests the opportunity to appreciate the interior design and experience the ergonomics, convenience and security in the banking hall. The event also included interactive sessions where customers engaged with bank representatives to learn more about the various products and services tailored to their needs.

The new Kasoa branch is strategically positioned to serve the dynamic and growing community of Kasoa. Customers can expect a collection of services, including personal and business accounts, loans, savings and investment products, and specialised SME support. The branch is also equipped

with advanced technology to ensure quick and secure transactions.

FirstBank Ghana is part of the First Bank Group of Nigeria Limited, which is celebrating its 130th anniversary this year. The group operates across several countries, including the UK, DRC, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Gambia, and Senegal.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

