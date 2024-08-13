FDA calls for workplace policies to support breastfeeding mothers 

By Albert Allotey

Accra, Aug. 13, GNA – The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and UNICEF have joined forces to celebrate this year’s World Breastfeeding Week with a call for workplace policies to support breastfeeding mothers.

The celebration was on the theme: “Closing the Gap: Breastfeeding Support for All.”

They mentioned some of the policies such as the implementation of breastfeeding-friendly work environment strategies, including satisfactory maternity leave, flexible work hours, and safe, private spaces for mothers to breastfeed or express and store milk at required temperatures.

This was in a statement signed by Madam Mimi Darko, the Chief Executive Officer of the FDA and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

It said breastfeeding was one of the effective ways of ensuring a child’s health and survival, adding that, “breast milk provides infants with the essential nutrients required for healthy growth and development, strengthens their immune systems, and builds a strong emotional bond between mother and child.”

The statement said despite its numerous benefits, breastfeeding practices still faced significant challenges and disparities, particularly in marginalized and underserved communities.

It said breastfeeding mothers in diverse spheres of life encountered social, psychological and knowledge challenges and that this year’s theme was selected with the aim of closing identified gaps.

“This call for the provision of comprehensive breastfeeding education and support by strengthening the healthcare systems through training and equipping healthcare professionals to offer skilled breastfeeding coaching and creating baby-friendly health facilities that encourage, support and advocate for early initiation of breastfeeding at birth,” it stated.

The statement urged community leaders, families, and local organisations to create environments that are supportive of breastfeeding and dispel the myths and stigma associated with it, adding, “Breastfeeding mothers should be able to breastfeed anywhere without being marginalised.”

It said it would continue to engage in extensive public awareness campaigns to educate parents and communities about the advantages of breastfeeding and the support made available to them.

“We will collaborate with governments and policymakers to make breastfeeding support a top priority on public health agendas and to ensure that resources are allocated to support these initiatives,” the statement said.

It expressed the FDA’s commitment to investing in research to comprehend the barriers and challenges to breastfeeding and develop strategies to overcome them.

“As we commemorate World Breastfeeding Week 2024, the Authority will want to acknowledge the support and partnership of UNICEF. We are creating safe spaces and making our nation a better place for all mothers and children by building on last year’s successes and addressing the remaining gaps,” it stated.

The statement said: “Let us join in our endeavours to support every mother and child, ensuring that breastfeeding is not only encouraged but empowered. Together, we can close the gap and provide the support needed to make breastfeeding a reality for every family.”

