Surgical theatre for Ho Technical University’s Clinic commissioned 

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Aug. 13, GNA- A surgical theatre for the Ho Technical University Clinic has been commissioned to provide services to the university community and the public.

The facility was funded by HTU alumni and named after Major-General Kamal Ishola Yusuf, Chief of Defence Accounts and Budget, Defence Headquarters Abuja-Nigeria.

Maj. General Yusuf had his post-secondary education at the then Ho Technical Institute in the Volta Region, where he earned Royal Society of Arts Certificates in Business Studies with an Accounting Option from 1980 to 1984.

Professor Ben Honyenugah, Vice-Chancellor of the University, commended Maj-General Yusuf for giving back to his alma mater.

He appealed to the Alumni Association of the University to support the institution in its quest to deliver quality education services to the people.

Maj-General Yusuf, who was present during the commissioning, said the facility was “just the beginning” and called for stronger collaboration and unity among the alumni so they could provide the needed support to the institution.

He urged management to practice what he called “preventive maintenance” so they could take proper care of the facility for the benefit of the university and the public.

Dr Redeemer Fiebor, the Medical Doctor at the Clinic, also thanked Maj-General Yusuf for the gesture, describing the commissioning as a happy day for both staff and management.

He said the surgical theatre was necessary as the facility used to receive on average about 1,000 clients annually with some conditions requiring operations.

He said in 2023 the attendance rose to 16, 853 with a monthly average of 100 clients, including both out and in patients and the quest to get a theatre was to help maintain their clientele.

Dr Fiebor said due to the lack of a theatre and in order not to lose their clients they resulted in renting theatres in town and from January to June this year they had carried out 34 successful operations, the majority of them being gynaecological operations.

The facility was named K. I. Yusuf Block.

GNA

