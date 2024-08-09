Farmers appeal to government to reduce taxes on agro-input

By Comfort Sena Fetrie

Kadia (N/R), Aug 9, GNA – Some farmers in the Northern Region have appealed to the Government to reduce taxes on agro-inputs to enable smallholder farmers to produce more food and reduce food prices.

Mr Ali Abdulai, a farmer at Kadia in the Savelugu Municipality, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), lamented the high of agro inputs, which had resulted in most farmers reducing production.

Madam Zulai Sulimana, a vegetable farmer at Kadia, said women farmers could not afford farm inputs due to the high cost, which had resulted in high prices of vegetables on the market.

She added that the high cost of transportation from the farm to the market was also impeding their trade and called for government’s support to alleviate their plight.

