Global Evangelical Church appeals for transparent, decent reporting for free and fair election

Accra, August 9, GNA – Right Reverend Prosper Samuel Dzomeku, Moderator of Global Evangelical Church, has appealed to the media to be transparent, decent and honest in their reporting for a free and fair election.

He said as the 2024 general elections approached, it was time for the media to eschew its outlets to be used as tools for misinformation and mischief, which can create a volatile political atmosphere.

“Stakeholders must ensue that the current spate of insults, vilification and slander comes to a halt”, he added.

The Moderator was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2024 mini Synod of the church on the theme: “Preach The Word.”

Reverend Dzomeku said the media’s role in influencing peace and fair election was critical and could not be overstated, urging all journalists to be transparent and to fact-check all information before publication to prevent violence and sustain peace.

“Do not be intimidated by anyone to publish false news to gain interest from political parties,” he added.

He said it was becoming the norm these days to read or hear comments on various media platforms that were outright insults to very important people in society and impugning the reputation of others.

“As a Church, we appeal to stakeholders, especially the National Media Commission, all press outlets, security agencies, the judiciary and citizens to ensure decency and decorum in our use of the freedom of speech as well as freedom of the Press, so as to have some sanity in the Ghanaian media space”, the Moderator said.

He advised journalists not to rely on hearsay but research for accurate and balanced information.

Reverend Dzomeku called on government to fix the economic challenges to restore the smooth livelihood of all.

The Ceremony saw dignitaries from the Pentecostal Church, Evangelical Presbyterian Church and Compassion International.

