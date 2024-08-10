Election 2024: Let’s strengthen resolve for peace — UN Special Representative urges stakeholders  

Accra, Aug 10, GNA – Mr Leonardo Santos Simão, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), has urged all stakeholders in the December 7 elections to strengthen their resolve and commitment to peace.

That, he observed, would be achieved “through individual responsible behaviour, collaboration and permanent dialogue with others, in pursuit of that objective, and build trust in the electoral process”.

A press release issued by UNOWAS and copied to Ghana News Agency said Mr Simão made the call during an intervention at a stakeholders forum in Kumasi as part of preparations for the upcoming General Election.

The Special Representative said the elections would once more test the strength of Ghana’s thirty-year-old democratic process, the release said.

He reiterated the United Nations’ readiness to accompany Ghana’s democratic consolidation.

The release said the National Peace Council (NPC) was organising stakeholder forums with the support of UNOWAS as part of efforts to promote peaceful, inclusive, transparent, free and fair 2024 elections.

Mr Simão who was on a three-day visit to the country had meetings with Her Ladyship Gertrude Torkornoo, Chief Justice, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police, and former President John Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Special Representative also met with Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, Rev. Ernest Adu Gyamfi, Chairman of the Board of the National Peace Council (NPC), and some media houses.

GNA

