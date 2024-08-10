Our rice is of high quality compared to others — Adzoatsi Rice farmers

By Michael Foli Jackidy

Adzoatsi (V/R), Aug. 10, GNA – Rice farmers in Adzoatsi, located in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region, have raised concerns over the lack of market access for their high-quality rice.

The farmers believed that the rice they cultivated was superior to many other varieties available in the market, including imported ones.

They said with proper support and resolution of key challenges, the need for rice importation in Ghana could be significantly reduced or even eliminated.

During a recent visit by the Ghana News Agency to their farms, the farmers highlighted the exceptional quality and substantial quantity of rice they produced every four months.

They were confident that their combined output, along with rice produced in other parts of the country, was sufficient to feed the entire nation and create a surplus for exports.

They, however, lamented that their efforts were being undermined by the lack of necessary infrastructure and financial support.

“We produce about two to three tonnes of rice per acre, and in Section 1 group of the CDE Water Users Association alone, we have about 205 acres (82 hectares) under cultivation,” the farmers said.

“There are up to eleven sections stretching from Adzoatsi to Awalavi, so you can imagine the amount of rice we harvest each season.”

Despite the high quality of their rice, which they described as both nutritious and flavorful, the farmers faced significant challenges in marketing their produce.

They believed that consumers often perceived their rice as more expensive than imported varieties, leading to a preference for the latter.

This, combined with inadequate support, placed a heavy financial burden on the farmers, they said.

The farmers had called on the government to address several pressing issues, including the poor drainage system, the deplorable state of access roads from the farms to drying sites, and the lack of affordable financing options.

They emphasised that improving these conditions would enhance their productivity and reduce post-harvest losses, making their rice more competitive in the market.

One of the most significant challenges they faced was the exorbitant interest rates on loans provided by local moneylenders.

The farmers said, these lenders charge up to 50 per cent interest on loans, further crippling their ability to sustain and expand their farming operations.

“For every GHC 1,000 we borrow, we are expected to repay GHC 1,500 after four months, which is after the harvest,” said Mr. Wonder Nutekpor, the Secretary of Section 1, CDE Water Users Association.

He said, “Even if you take the loan just a month before the harvest, the 50% interest rate still applies. It’s killing us.”

Another pressing issue mentioned was the lack of proper drying facilities.

The farmers often had to dry their rice in open areas, which are prone to flooding from rain or water from the nearby Kplikpa Dam, leading to significant losses.

“We don’t have proper places to dry our rice. We end up using areas where the rain and dam water wash away our hard work,” lamented Madam Mary Avuworda, another farmer.

“After all that labour, if you’re lucky to get something, it all goes to repay loans.”

The farmers are appealing to the government, NGOs, and other stakeholders for immediate intervention to address these challenges.

They believe that with the right support, their high-quality rice could gain a stronger foothold in the market, reducing reliance on imported rice and boosting local economies.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

