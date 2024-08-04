‘Oguaa Akoto’ symbolises resilience, adaptation, resourcefulness and not a curse’

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, Aug 04, GNA – Professor Emmanuel Kwamina Bamfo-Agyei, has debunked the unfounded misconceptions that the perceived attributes of Oguaa’s symbolic crab was the reason for the slow pace of the Town’s development.

The distinguished surveying professor at the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) said, “Akoto,” meaning crabs, is Cape Coast’s symbolic representation but a section of society holds the notion that the slow and pulling down nature of the crab was affecting the growth of the Ancient City.

However, such a notion, Prof Bamfo-Agyei noted, was not only historically inaccurate but also culturally baseless and socially reprehensible, aimed at hindering efforts to attract and retain investments in Ogyaa, the citadel of education in Ghana.

For centuries, he said the iconic crab symbol for the people of Cape Coast had been an integral component of the customs, traditions, and identity of its people, symbolising their heritage, pride, and deep sense of belonging.

Delivering the Osabarimba Public Lecture on Friday, under the theme: “Unity and revitalisation of development in Oguaa: The case of the Koto,” Prof Bamfo-Agyei highlighted that the symbol represented resilience, adaptability, resourcefulness, and community service rather than a curse.

The event, which was a tribute to Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area, as part of his 25th anniversary on the throne.

The lecture was attended by Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, the Paramount Chief of the Abeadze Traditional Area and former President of the Central Region House of Chiefs, along with other Chiefs, Queen mothers, family members and scholars.

Historically, Prof. Bamfo-Agyei elucidated that the crab symbolised the strategic military tactics employed during the pre-independence era, where a small troupe of 30 triumphed over a thousand adversaries.

This historical feat is encapsulated in one of Oguaa’s accolades, “Oguaa Akoto. Akoto ndwerdwerba a wogu hon etu ano. ‘Eduasa a wonye apem koe a, apem enntum hon, eyee Oguaa den, na Oguaa annye wo bi,”signifying the Cape Coast spirit of cunning self-defence and bravery.

Prof Bamfo-Agyei said the ancient city of Cape Coas, traced its origin as a market town where the trapping and trading of crabs by early settlers flourished.

He said the lucrative crab industry, centered around the “Kotowuraba”or crab stream, which became a source of wealth and prosperity for the residents.

He therefore said the town’s nomenclature, “Oguaa Akoto,”pays homage to the crab and its trade, underscoring the town’s foundation and prosperity rooted in this industry and not a curse.

The early settlers, he said revered “Nana Kotowuraba,”one of the earliest deities of Oguaa, believed to safeguard the well-being of the people, reflecting the deep historical significance of the crab in shaping the identity and development of Cape Coast.

For that matter, Prof Bamfo-Agyei said the crab’s ability to thrive in diverse environments was given currency to the community’s resilience in addressing various socio-economic and environmental challenges for progress.

The trait, he said was embodied in the spirit of persistence and determination, which lie at the core of the crab’s existence.

The adaptability of crabs, thriving both on land and in water, served as a metaphor encouraging communities to embrace flexibility and innovation in their development strategies.

Prof Kwaku Adutwum Ayim Boakye, Vice Chancellor of CCTU highly praised Osabarimba Kwesi Atta for his quest to bring development to the people.

He committed the University to the development of Cape Coast to bring prosperity to all.

