Dormaa East District Assembly readies for road infrastructure development

By Dennis Peprah

Wamfie (B/R), Aug. 3, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Kofi Agyemang, the Dormaa East District Chief

Executive, at the weekend said the assembly is to undertake a massive road construction and

reshaping works to spur local economic growth and development in the district.

The assembly would soon set up a committee comprising traditional authorities, Assembly

Members, road agencies and other opinion leaders to begin the road works, which would cover

the entire district, he said.

Mr Agyemang told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Wamfie, the District

capital, that the road construction and re-shaping project was in line with the government’s

District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP).

The government is equipping the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies

(MMDAs) with earth-moving equipment to carry out road construction under the DRIP.

It is being funded by the District Assembly Common Fund and donor partners to help address

the many infrastructure challenges within the MMDAs.

The modalities had been finalized and very soon Dormaa East would receive the earth moving

machines to commence the project, Mr Agyemang said.

Already, the assembly had taken inventory of all the bad roads and the committee would be

tasked to conduct needs assessment and recommend areas to begin the road construction and

re-shaping works.

Community roads linking Wamanafo, Kyeremaasu, Dormaa Akwamu, Asuotiano and

Akuntanimu, the major towns in the district, would all benefit from the project.

However, the DCE expressed the fear that the project’s execution would affect many farms and

property.

He, therefore, advised farmers in the district to remain calm, assuring that a broader

stakeholders consultation would be held before the project begins.

He said the development of the district remained a collective responsibility and advised

taxpayers to honour their tax obligations to empower the assembly financially to undertake

development projects.

GNA

