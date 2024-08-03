PURC resolves 94.34 per cent complaints in Central Region

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, Aug. 03, GNA – The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) in the Central Region successfully resolved 94.34 per cent of the complaints lodged with it over the past half-year.

Of the 584 complaints received, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) accounted for 498, out of which 472 were satisfactorily resolved.

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) received 84 complaints, of which 78 were resolved, while consumers themselves made two complaints, one of which has been resolved.

All outstanding complaints are expected to be addressed promptly, Ms Kessewaa Apenteng-Addo, the Regional Manager, said during an inaugural media engagement by the Commission in Cape Coast on Friday.

The engagement was to enhance communication between the media and the Commission for effective dissemination of information for dependable and equitable utility services provision.

It was also to raise awareness of the Commission’s existence and responsibilities, serving as a liaison between utilities and consumers for optimal customer satisfaction.

Ms Apenteng-Addo mentioned that phone inquiries accounted for 12 per cent, written complaints, three per cent, walk-in complaints, two per cent, and field complaints, eight per cent.

For ECG issues, Saltpond recorded the highest number of 180 complaints in the region, with 177 being successfully resolved.

Twifo Praso and the southern part of Kasoa received the fewest complaints, with six each, all of which were resolved.

Concerning water supply quality and billing concerns, the Elmina area had the highest number of complaints of 16, with 15 being resolved, whilst the Buduburam area near Kasoa had one unresolved complaint.

Ms Apenteng-Addo emphasised the Commission’s commitment to scrutinising the data provided by utility companies to prevent them from passing on costs on their inefficiencies to consumers.

“The Commission is dedicated to fostering a utility sector that balances consumer interests with those of the utility companies,” she said.

Ms Apenteng-Addo said it was unacceptable for a utility service provider not to issue bills to its customers at the end of the month.

She encouraged consumers to report unsatisfactory services and non issuance of bills to the Commission for resolution and to enable affected consumers to seek justice.

“This approach keeps utility companies accountable and ensures the delivery of high-quality services to consumers,” she added.

