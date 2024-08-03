Judicial Service uploads 11,710 court judgements, rulings on E-Judgement Platform

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Aug. 3, GNA – Papa K. Maisie, Director, Monitoring and Evaluation of the Judicial Service,

says a total of 11,710 court judgements and rulings have been uploaded on the Service’s EJudgement Platform.

Mr Maisie said the platform currently was only accessible to judges and magistrates for

research.

The Director of Monitoring and Evaluation said this when Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey

Torkornoo met with the Judicial Press Corps at the Law Court Complex in Accra.

Mr Maisie said as at July 2024, the supreme court uploaded 921 judgements, with the court of

appeal uploading 1,920 and the high court uploading 4,317 judgements.

He said the circuit courts uploaded 2,281, with the district courts uploading 2281 judgements

on the E- Judgement platform.

Mr Maisie said to make judgements accessible to the public, the Judicial Service had signed a

Memorandum of Understanding with Laws Africa Legal Information (AfricanLii) in 2023 to

publish online laws from African Countries to help with research as well as ensure sustainable

open access.

The partnership, he said, involved the training of and equipping of the Judicial Service to

digitise its judgements.

According to him another platform known as Ghalii had been made accessible to the public.

The Ghalii portal as at July 2024, had the supreme court uploading 1,016 judgements, the six

courts of appeal and high courts, 275 and 818 judgements respectively.

In the case of the circuit courts and district courts, they uploaded 1,617 and 1,740 respectively.

The Director of Monitoring and Evaluation said the Service was also working with the various

departments to develop the geographical jurisdictions and same would guide court users on

which courts to access for justice in the districts.

“Currently we are reworking with the Judge in charge of Quality Assurance towards getting an

LI (Legislative Instrument) to enforce the above document.

“We are also exploring the possibility of establishing at least a court within every district within

the next five to 10 years.”

GNA

