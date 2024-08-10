Chiefs of Dzodze hold first Traditional council meeting 

By Michael Foli Jackidy

Dzodze (V/R), Aug 10, GNA – The Paramount Chief of Dzodze, Torgbui Dzoku V, along with Divisional Chiefs and Queen Mothers, have convened the first council meeting of the Dzodze Traditional Council following its official establishment two months ago.

The meeting, held in Dzodze, marked a significant step forward after over a century of chieftaincy disputes that delayed the formation of the Council.

Dzodze’s Traditional Council was formally inaugurated on May 7, this year, ending 112 years of leadership struggles that hindered the community’s progress.

Under the leadership of Torgbui Dzoku, the Council aims to foster unity and development within Dzodze and its surrounding areas.

During the meeting, Mr Harry Attipoe, the Registrar of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, addressed the gathered chiefs, offering crucial guidance on the roles and responsibilities they now bear.

He emphasized the importance of unity among the chiefs, warning that their actions would determine the future success or failure of the council and the broader Dzodze community.

“You are late in establishing your traditional council, but as the saying goes, ‘better late than never.’ Your future progress depends entirely on your actions. Whether you move forward or remain stagnant is in your hands,” Mr. Attipoe stated.

Though the initial purpose of the meeting was to provide a thorough orientation for the chiefs, Mr. Attipoe decided to reserve this for a later date when more chiefs, opinion leaders, kingmakers, and other stakeholders could be present.

However, he took the opportunity to offer preliminary advice that would set the foundation for the council’s development.

“I will orient you more comprehensively another day when attendance is better. But today, I will introduce you to the committees you need to form,” he said.

Mr. Attipoe outlined the essential committees required to manage the council’s day-to-day activities, including the Standing Committee, Welfare Committee, Research Committee, and Finance Committee. He explained the functions of each committee, emphasizing the need for effective governance structures within the council.

He also urged the chiefs to leave behind any negative behaviors from before they assumed their chieftaincy roles, stressing the importance of acting in the best interests of their communities.

He particularly advised them to set aside the chieftaincy disputes that have delayed Dzodze’s growth for over a century and to work together for the development of the area.

“As chiefs, you must perform your duties with integrity and commitment. Chieftaincy disputes have held back Dzodze for 112 years. It’s time to put an end to them and focus on unity and development,” he advised.

Mr. Attipoe also addressed Torgbui Dzoku directly, urging him to lead the council effectively and fulfill his responsibilities as the head of the traditional council.

The meeting concluded with an open forum where the chiefs were encouraged to ask questions related to financing, management, and the promotion of the traditional council.

The Paramount Chief, Torgbui Dzoku, expressed gratitude on behalf of the divisional chiefs for the guidance and advice provided by the registrar.

The meeting was well-attended by Divisional Chiefs and Queen Mothers from Dzodze, marking a new chapter in the area’s traditional leadership and a commitment to driving development forward.

