Adidokpui residents appeal for potable, accessible water 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Adidokpui (V/R), Aug 10, GNA – Residents of Adidokpui, a farming community in the Agortime-Ziope District of the Volta Region, have appealed to benevolent organisations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the Agortime-Ziope District Assembly to provide them with potable water for domestic use.

The community, with a population of 313 inhabitants, depends on water from Kplikpa Stream, which is five kilometres from the community.

Mr. Daniel Amegbo, an elder of the community, who led the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the water source, said the water often dried up and if that happened the community members had to purchase sachet water for domestic use.

He said the situation was also affecting the academic performance of the students in the community as they had to make the five kilometre journey to fetch water for bathing.

They then have to walk another seven kilometres to the schools at Agbalevi for Primary education and Ziope Junior High School (JHS), which is also 10 kilometres away from the community.

He said the children were usually tired and exhausted before getting to school, making it difficult for them to concentrate on their studies and academic work.

Mr. Moses Amegbo, an opinion leader of the community told GNA that those who could not afford to buy sachet water had to travel to Atsiave Dam site, which is 9km away from Adidokpui for water.

Mr. Amegbo reiterated the need for a modern water system, preferably a mechanised water system to end their sufferings.

Mr. Kwaku Agbezudor, Regent of Adidokpui, told the GNA that the health implications of lack of water in the community were dire with residents, especially children developing diarrhea.

He said during the dry season those who tried using the muddy water must use potassium alum to purify it, describing it as sorrowful and pathetic.

Mr. Agbezudor appealed to benevolent organisations and NGOs to come to their aid by providing them with a mechanised water system.

