Chambas lauds Benin, Niger  

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Aug .1, GNA – Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Chairman, ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) Task Force, has lauded recent efforts by Benin and Niger to normalize free movement of persons and of goods between the two countries.

The free movement of people and of goods along the Cotonou-Niamey Corridor has been problematic for some time now.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, Dr Chambas acknowledged efforts that were being made by two former Presidents of Benin, Mr. Nicephore Soglo and Mr. Thomas Boni Yayi, to normalise the free movement of persons and of goods between Benin and Niger that had been interrupted since July 2023.

He recalled that during the recent mediation visit of the two former Presidents to Niamey, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, Head of State of Niger granted them a solemn audience.

He noted that on the occasion, the two parties exchanged in depth, on the way out of the crisis between Benin and Niger, two nations, which were united by historic, geographic and social ties.

Dr Chambas said following this high-level mediation, Niger returned the visit to Benin with a high-level delegation, led by General Mohamed Toumba, the Minister of the Interior.

He said it was in this same vein of African fraternity that President Patrice Talon of Benin, granted the Nigerien delegation, who were accompanied by the two former Presidents of Benin, a solemn audience.

Dr Chambas said the parties had very positive discussions on ways to resolve the crisis between the two brotherly countries.

“In view of the mandate given by the Summit of Heads of State and Government to the ETLS Task Force, in promoting the facilitation of the free movement of persons and goods, I would like to commend the constructive initiative of the two former Presidents of Benin, and the spirit of openness shown by the Presidents of Benin and Niger,” he stated.

He added: “We take note of the fruitful consultations held in Niamey and acknowledge the reciprocal visit to Cotonou by General Toumba, Minister of Interior of Niger, with particular appreciation of the warm reception granted to the Nigerien delegation by President Patrice Talon.”

Dr Chambas said the ETLS Task Force applauded the spirit of good neighborliness exhibited by both sides an d encourages them to resolve any differences through dialogue and within the framework of African brotherhood.

He said: “We urge them to move swiftly to reopen their common frontier to ease the suffering of people, border communities, cross-border transporters, traders, and travelers, in the spirit of Pan-African solidarity and integration.”

The Task Force on the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme was established by Implementing Regulation PC/REG 01/11/15 of 25 November 2015.

It is an ad hoc consultative body placed under the authority of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, with the mission of ensuring the effectiveness of the free movement of people and goods within the Community, through arbitration and the amicable settlement of disputes between Member States as well as advocacy and mediation with the high political authorities of Member States.

GNA

