Beware of “Agyapadie” document – President Akufo-Addo

By Stephen Asante

Accra, Aug. 02, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has advised the citizenry to be

wary of a document, dubbed “Agyapadie”, that he says seek to peddle false narratives about

his personality and the Government.

The said document, he noted, was a calculated attempt by his detractors to tarnish his hardwon reputation, trying to cause unnecessary tension and disaffection among the populace.

“This baseless accusation is yet another example of the malicious tactics used to undermine my

credibility and integrity,” the President stated while addressing the ‘Ghana Report Summit’ in

Accra.

The “Agyapadie” document alleges a grand scheme by the President and his associates to

annex State assets, a claim he has rejected, drawing attention to the dire consequences of

disinformation and misinformation within the Ghanaian society.

The President recounted similar sinister plots that plagued Ghana’s media landscape ahead of

the 2008, 2012 and 2016 elections, with claims of purported attempts by the leaders of the

New Patriotic Party (NPP) to grab State resources.

Added to these allegations, he said, were the fruitless campaigns by some members of the

National Democratic Congress (NDC) to dent his image and that of some prominent figures,

including former President John Agyekum Kufour, for political gains.

Speaking on the theme, “Dealing with Misinformation and Disinformation – Election 2024”, the

President highlighted the dangers inherent in spreading false information.

He cautioned, “We must address this challenge head-on.”

He said the Government was working with stakeholders to strengthen regulatory frameworks to

combat disinformation and misinformation.

The authorities were determined to protect the country’s reputation as a beacon of democracy

in sub-Saharan Africa, he assured.

The Summit was structured to advance the discourse on misleading and false narratives with

far-reaching consequences on the impending polls.

A host of top-notch experts, including policymakers, technologists, civil society organisations,

security experts and media professionals, delved into comprehensive strategies to combat the

menacing problems associated with information circulation in modern digital ecosystems during

heightened periods of elections.

The Summit was held against the background that the explosion of Internet connectivity and

proliferation of social media platforms, that serve as conduits for disinformation spreaders,

coupled with technological advancements have provided avenues for disseminating false news,

negatively affecting public opinions and judgements.

These could escalate into chaos, disaffection, violence, and widespread electoral integrity issues

that would affect the peace and stability of the nation, according to political analysts.

For that reason, filtering out false information without infringing upon freedom of speech, factchecking initiatives, and ways to verify false claims took centre stage at ‘The Ghana Report

Summit’.

Organised by The Ghana Report, a subsidiary of I-ZAR Group, the Summit sought to unravel the

tactics, expose dangers, and recommend best practices on information dissemination, especially

on social media.

GNA

