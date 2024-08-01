Banker calls for duo-party system of governance

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, Aug. 01, GNA – Dr Frank Adu Jnr, a banker and former CEO of CAL Bank PLC, has proposed abolishing Ghana’s multiparty system in favor of a two-party system.

He suggested that the government should officially recognize the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) because a two-party democracy would allow for alternate governance.

Dr. Adu Jnr proposed these during his presentation on Constitutional Review on Ghana’s Party Democracy and Presidential Terms at the Presec Old Boys’ Association’s national dialogue dubbed “Conversations Under the Baobab Tree.”

The Association’s maiden national dialogue was on the topic: “So Much Things to Say (Reflections on Constitutional Reform and National Development).”

Dr. Adu Jnr. also advocated for the denationalization of the country’s presidential elections, in which Ghanaians and the two political parties would reach an agreement to share power for a six-year period after the parties selected their presidential candidates.

He said this would ensure continuity in the country’s governance and development, with both parties governing according to a sixty-year long-term national development plan rather than their party manifestos.

“Let us agree that every President will be a six-year term. Our problems cannot be fixed using a four-year term,” he said.

Dr. Adu Jnr also suggested that members of parliament should still serve four-year terms and not be appointed to ministries or boards to maintain their oversight responsibility over the executive and other government agencies.

He emphasized the need to commit to the country’s long-term national development plan and goals, as well as eliminating political party manifestos.

Dr. Adu Jnr. advocated for the reconstitution and strengthening of the National Development Planning Commission for it to function effectively.

He urged citizens to be self-disciplined and law-abiding, and to avoid behaviors that harmed the country’s long-term growth and development.

Dr Adu Jnr is currently the President of the Achimota Golf Club and the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Club.

He is also an alumnus of the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School Class of 1978.

