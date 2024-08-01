Asafotufiami: Be security conscious, Ada Paramount Chief advises Assembly

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Big-Ada, Aug 1, GNA – Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, the Paramount Chief of Ada, has urged the Assembly, unit committee members, and all concerned natives of Ada to be wary of people who exhibit questionable attitudes during the Asafotufiami Festival.

He asked residents to report any suspicious activity to the security officers for the necessary action.

Numo Jonathan Dorkutso the Secretary of the Paramountcy, speaking on behalf of the chief at a press conference, noted that all indigenes had the responsibility to ensure that the festival was celebrated in peace, prioritising the safety of all, especially tourists.

Touching on other issues, he expressed misgivings about the compound of the Ada Senior High School being turned into grazing grounds for cattle, warning that those involved in the act would be punished as they put the lives of the students and staff in danger.

Numo Dorkutso also charged indigenes to approach the paramountcy, Ada Traditional Council, their traditional chiefs, or respective clan heads for clarification on issues they had concerns with instead of publicising them on social media.

He pointed out that such attitudes denigrate not only the traditional leaders but dented the image of the Ada State.

Nene Abram Akuaku shared his deepest condolences with all who had lost their beloved ones in the traditional year and prayed that God should strengthen them in their trying times.

He charged all Ada indigenes to forgive each other and unite to make the upcoming festival a memorable one.

