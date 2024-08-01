UK Trade Mission to Ghana/Nigeria highlights promising opportunities in construction sector 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Aug 1, GNA – The United Kingdom (UK) Department for Business and Trade has completed its “Build and Construction” Trade Mission to Ghana and Nigeria from July 21-25.

A statement issued by the British High Commission in Accra, copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, said this mission offered a platform for UK companies to identify business opportunities and build valuable connections in the West African construction sector.

“The primary objectives of the trade mission were to explore new market opportunities in Nigeria and Ghana, facilitate high-level networking, and identify potential projects and partnerships,” it stated.

The statement said additionally, the mission aimed to provide valuable market intelligence and showcase UK expertise in various construction disciplines.

The delegation comprised leading figures from the UK construction industry, representing a cross-section of its world-renowned expertise.

It included Emeka Okorocha, Managing Director of iStrat Consulting; Phil Dowrick, Client Director of AtkinsRéalis; Thomas Farmer, Director at Dowen Farmer Architects; and Gerald Madondo, Country Director – Nigeria at Turner and Townsend.

Others were Kwabena Asante-Poku, Coverage Director for Ghana, and Cote d’Ivoire at BII-Ghana; and Kyle J. Schofieldand Managing Director of QA Venue Solutions (QAVS).

The statement said the mission began in Abuja, Nigeria, where UK delegates engaged in a series of high-level meetings with key government officials and private developers.

That initial phase provided crucial insights and laid the groundwork for the subsequent phase in Ghana, the statement said.

Ghana’s segment of the mission kicked off on 24th July, featuring a roundtable with built environment professionals, followed by a cocktail reception at the British High Commissioner’s Residence.

The statement said UK companies were successfully introduced to emerging opportunities in the Nigerian and Ghanaian construction markets.

The delegates had the chance to engage directly with potential partners and explore various business prospects.

The statement said it also fostered meaningful interactions between UK delegates and key industry leaders, government officials, and private sector representatives in both Nigeria and Ghana.

It said these interactions were expected to lead to new partnerships and collaborative projects.

The statement said delegates identified potential projects and partnerships, setting the stage for expanded business activities in the region.

It said participants gained valuable insights into the regulatory and business environments in Nigeria and Ghana, which will inform their future strategies and decisions.

The UK companies had the opportunity to present their capabilities and innovative solutions to a targeted audience, demonstrating their value to potential partners and buyers.

It said in Accra, the welcome cocktail reception served as a platform for further networking.

Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Works and Housing, and Mr Pascal Kanbonnabah, the Director for Commercial Services, Bui Power Authority, made presentations.

These engagements provided delegates with insights into significant project opportunities and highlighted the strong potential for future collaboration.

The Department of Business and Trade Country Director for Ghana, Giselle Agyare, commented on the need to continue forming synergies between the UK and Ghanaian industries to boost mutual trade.

The Department for Business and International Trade supports businesses to invest, grow and export, providing expert advice and practical assistance to ensure successful development of growth both in the UK and Ghana.

This trade mission was organised by the UK Department for Business and Trade’s Infrastructure Sector Director for Africa, Radwa Sultan in close collaboration with the teams in Nigeria and Ghana.

It aimed to strengthen trade relations between the UK and Africa, offering British businesses direct access to key industry stakeholders and emerging opportunities within the construction sector.

