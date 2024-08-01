VRCC takes delivery of earthmoving machines 

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Aug 1, GNA – The Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) has taken delivery of some earthmoving machines as part of the District Road Improvements Programme (DRIP).

The DRIP aims to address challenges of poor road networks across the country to enhance socio-economic growth.

As part of the programme, each district will receive a set of machinery including backhoes, water tankers, rollers, motor graders, tipper trucks, concrete mixers, and builders to address those challenges.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, speaking at the commissioning of the equipment, commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the initiative.

The equipment would help make all roads motorable, he said, and that the region would soon witness a massive road rehabilitation exercise.

Dr Archibald said there would be a mobile maintenance team with engineers for effective and timely repairs of the machines whenever the need arose.

He said there were measures to ensure that the machines were properly maintained and that some engineers had received training in China to that effect, and all the spare parts were available.

GNA

