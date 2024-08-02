Affirmative Action Bill: A boost for gender equality   

By Stanley Senya

Accra, August 2, GNA – SEND Ghana, a civil society organization, says the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill by parliament would help boost gender equality in Ghana.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, SEND Ghana said the passage marked a significant milestone towards achieving gender equity and empowering women across all sectors of society.

It said the passage of the bill was necessary to enable women to take up important positions and participate in Leadership roles at all levels of governance.

It said historically the low participation of women in decision-making roles and many important spheres of Ghanaian society had been a longstanding issue.

The statement said women make up about 50.7 per cent of Ghana’s population yet were often not equitably represented at the decision-making table and in other important areas of national life.

Despite their vital contributions to society, systemic barriers and cultural norms have hindered their full involvement.

While less than 15 per cent of Ghana’s 275-member parliament women are below the 30 per cent UN target, the Affirmative Action Bill mandates equal representation and aims for at least 30 per cent female participation in decision-making processes towards achieving the UN set targets.

It said the bill sought to address gender imbalances and promote inclusive governance.

“Once signed by the President, the bill will tackle these systemic barriers, enhancing women’s participation in all spheres,” it said.

The statement called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to hasten the passage of this bill into law.

“By doing so, you will not only fulfil the aspirations of countless Ghanaians who have long advocated for gender equity but also set a powerful example of leadership and commitment to justice.”

“We urge you to act swiftly and decisively to make this transformative legislation a reality, thus reinforcing Ghana’s dedication to equality and inclusive progress for all its citizens”, it added.

