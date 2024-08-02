Three remand staffers of Ketu North Municipal hospital given bail

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, Aug. 02, GNA – A Circuit Court at Torkor, near Denu in the Ketu South Municipality has granted bail to three staffers of Ketu North Municipal Hospital, who were on remand for extortion and attempt to extort.

They were granted bail on Friday in the sum of GHS 200,000 each with two sureties.

The trio, Collins Asilevi, a laboratory Technician of the hospital, has John Delu, record keeper and Stella Kale, a Community Health Nurse as accomplices.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge and were bailed to re-appear on August 15, this year.

They were represented by Mr Senanu Afagbe, who filed an application for their bail and was granted Friday.

The trio, who appeared in the Circuit court presided over by Mr Joseph Ofosu Behone, remanded them into Police custody on Monday, July 29, this year, were to return on August 8, before the application for bail by Mr Afagbe.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector, Mr Hamid Mohamed told the Court that the trio conspired and extorted monies from owners of two chemical stores totaling GHC2,000 and GHC1,000 respectively, and went to the third shop at Tadzewu but met resistance, when the owner suspected them and sought advice from the Pharmacy Council and the Food and Drugs Authority.

The fleeing trio were chased and arrested at Weta junction and handed over to the Police, and upon investigations were charged with extortion.

The trio are expected to appear on August 15.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

