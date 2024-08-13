32 distinguished individuals in BA honoured with State Impact Awards 

By Regina Benneh /Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Aug. 13, GNA – Thirty-two distinguished personalities in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions have been honoured in Sunyani with the State Impact Awards.

The awards ceremony, organised by the Kingdom Legacy Foundation, a non-government organisation (NGO), marked the eighth edition of the awards in the country.

The event aimed to acknowledge and celebrate the most influential Ministers of the Gospel, Muslim Clerics and patriotic social figures.

It also seeks to inspire the next generation of Christian Ministers, Islamic Clerics, social services providers and all kinds of leaders that hard work, faithfulness and accomplishments are worth recognizing and celebrating.

The Emerging Christian Leaders Award category recognised esteemed individuals such as Rev. Robert Mensah Adjasey Mensah, General Overseer (GO) of Heaven Generals Chapel, and Prophet Alfred Owusu Boateng, GO of Peace Temple of Christ Church.

In the Legendary Performance Award category, the honorees included Rev. Joseph Appiah Kubi of Jubilee Chapel International; Lawyer Amadu Bermah Suleman of the Bono East Region; Dr. Aziz Khalid of Ahmadiyya Ghana; and Pastor Maxwell Obour Boateng Awuah of Mid-West Ghana Conference of SDA.

Other notable recipients in this category were Ing. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, Vice Chancellor of Sunyani Technical University, Mr. Seid Mubarak, National Democratic Congress aspiring parliamentary candidate for Sunyani East, Alhaji Suallah Quandah, Executive Secretary of the Bono Regional Peace Council, and Apostle John Oheneba Mensah, CAC Territorial Apostle of BA.

Five individuals were honoured with the State Leadership Awards, including Prof. Elvis Asare-Bediako, VC of the University of Energy and Natural Resources, Alhaji Umar Suleimano Kamba, Chairman of the Bono Regional Council Islamic Education Unit, Nana Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese, Paramount Chief of Yeji.

Others are Nana Serwaa Nyarko, Omanhemaa of Duayaw Nkwanta Traditional Council; and Mr. Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Member of Parliament for Sunyani East and Minister of Employment and Labour Relations.

Bishop Priscila Ojobi Djan of Power of God Ministry, Bishop Margaret Darkwah of God of Bethel Ministry and Prof. Mercy Afuah Adutwumwaa Derkyi, Chairperson of the Bono Regional Peace Council, were honoured with the Legendary Women of Excellence award.

The Kingdom Excellence award was presented to Rev Dr Francis Agyekum, Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church in Sunyani. Apostle James Gabriel Quardson, the Church of Pentecost Sunyani Area Head, and Bishop Dr Richard Owusu Akyeaw of Living Grace Ministries were also honoured with awards.

Additionally, a citation of recognition was bestowed upon the former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. John Dramani Mahama which was accepted on his behalf by Mr. Ade Coker, a member of the party.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Isaac Aidoo, the Founder of Kingdom Legacy Foundation and President of the State Impact Awards, emphasized the importance of motivated committed individuals in Ghanaian society who were dedicated to advancing national development.

He expressed the belief that recognizing and appreciating the sacrifices made by these individuals could have a significant impact on their lives and serve as inspiration for others to strive for greatness.

Mr Aidoo further elaborated on the benefits that professional societies derived from acknowledging and honouring their leaders for their outstanding and exemplary service to the nation for the growth and success of any society.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

