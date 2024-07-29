World Vision Ghana distributes relief items to flood victims at East Gonja

By Albert Futukpor

Salaga (S/R), July 29, GNA – Eight hundred bags of cement and one tonne of iron rods have been presented to communities along the White Volta River, who were severely affected by last year’s floods.

Additionally, 300 bags of fertilizer, and 10 bags of maize seedlings were also presented to flood affected farmers in communities in the area to enhance their livelihoods.

The items were presented to the beneficiaries by the Savannah Regional Area Programme of World Vision Ghana, an international NGO, as part of efforts to ameliorate their plight.

World Vision Ghana also presented 40 boxes of multiple micronutrient supplements, which contained 648,000 capsules, meant for pregnant women, to the East Gonja Municipal Health Directorate.

Mr Francis Gumah, Savannah Regional Programme Manager, World Vision Ghana, speaking during the presentation of the items to the beneficiaries at Salaga, said the gesture reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to responding to especially challenging moments for vulnerable communities.

Mr Gumah said since the flood disaster in the area last year, World Vision Ghana had set aside 25 per cent of its annual budget representing $150,000 to provide relief items to the victims.

He said so far, a total of 4,500 flood affected residents made up of 1,800 women, 1,000 men, 800 boys and 900 girls had received support from the organisation, aimed at reducing their vulnerability in critical sectors such as water, sanitation and hygiene, food security, education shelter, health and nutrition.

He mentioned the support packages, which included 800 pieces of roofing sheets, 200 pieces of smart toilet holes to households, 100 washing equipment, 100 commercial dustbins, and 1,500 boxes of water purifiers.

He said 30 white boards for learning in nine schools in the affected communities were also provided during the period.

The beneficiaries were from communities including Tailorkope, Kodome, Gbetokpo, Awudzakope, Kopevikope, Dzagbamtsekope, Gbolokope, Sobokope, Abelekope Afinyakope, Sodzakope, Old Mankango and New Mankango.

Mr Gumah appealed to other agencies, organisations and philanthropists to complement efforts to help sustain livelihoods in the area.

Mr Alhassan Suraj, East Gonja Municipal Director, National Disaster Management Organisation commended World Vision Ghana for the support saying it had contributed significantly towards mitigating the severity of the floods on the victims.

He said stakeholders’ engagement was ongoing to quickly plan and intensify measures to prepare communities to stay alert in the event of similar floods in future to minimise their adverse impact on the communities.

Mr Richard Broni, East Gonja Municipal Chief Executive, whose speech was read on his behalf, lauded World Vision Ghana’s interventions in the area, and expressed the readiness of the Assembly to partner other organisations to promote sustainable development.

Meanwhile, the event also climaxed a four-day intensive training for 50 women to equip them with skills to produce liquid soap, bar soap amongst other detergents and pomade.

The training, organised by World Vision Ghana, was to improve the livelihoods of the beneficiaries, who were drawn from towns including Mbawube, Adamupe, Kayereso, Meriche and Kpembe in the area.

The women were expected to train at least 2,000 other women in their areas to enhance their livelihoods.

GNA

