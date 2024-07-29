Ghana Karate-Do organises justification programme for players 

By Rihana Adam

Accra, July 29, GNA – The Ghana Karate-Do Federation (GTF) has organised a one-day justifier at the D.G Hathiramani Sports Hall, of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The exercise is to create a platform for the selection of players into the national team for local and international events.

The justifier was also opened to participants between 14-16 years, after which the best would be drafted into the Under-20 team and the cadet side.

Mr. Nathaniel Johnson, President of Ghana Karate-Do Federation (GKF) said in an interview “We want the best out of the best in this year’s championship.

“Today are only doing justifier for juniors and cadets, but next month we would be doing one for the seniors, which would be more intense than this, by December we promise Ghanaians that they are going to see something spectacular.”

He said the federation in partnership with the Moroccan Karate-Do Federation would be sending some Ghanaian Karatekas to the North African country for training and bring coaches and athletes to Ghana for training as well.

