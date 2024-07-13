MIHOSO Foundation, Turkey Lola Group invest in agroecological in eight regions

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, July 13, GNA – MIHOSO International Foundation, Sunyani-based a non-governmental organisation, has announced its investment in agroecological interventions in eight regions in the country.



The Turkish Lola Group is funding the NGO to advance organic farming, afforestation, and food security services in the Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Savannah, Northern, Upper East, Upper West and the North East Regions.



According to Dr Gabriel Gbiel Benarkuu, the Chief Executive Officer, MIHOSO the initiative would collaborate with other NGOs, farmers, local governments, and research institutions.



“Our aim is to promote sustainable agriculture practices, enhance food security, and improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers,” he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani.



“We believe this partnership will drive meaningful impact and contribute to the nation’s agricultural development”, he stated.



Dr Benarkuu said key interventions of the initiative centered on organic farming training and certification, afforestation and reforestation programmes, food security services and market access support as well as research and innovation in agroecology, and technology engineering transfer as the key intervention.



Academic institutions will play critical role in the project implementation by deploying levels 200 and 300 students as interns to the field, to learn “agripreneurship”, he added.



The Sunyani-based College for Community and Organisational Development (CCOD), a private premier technical university, will play a critical role in the project by providing technical support and students learning and providing feedback to farmer-based organizations to function very well.



Dr Benarkuu also the President of the CCOD invited interested stakeholders to “join us in this agroecological transformative journey and build a sustainable and food-secure future for Ghana”, and expressed appreciation to the Lola Group in Turkey, and its offices in Canada, Italy, United Kingdom, France, South Africa and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for the support.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

