UN Special Representative commends Ghana’s electoral preparedness  

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, July 10, GNA – Mr. Leonardo Santos Simao, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Office for West Africa, and the Sahel, has expressed confidence in Ghana’s ability to hold peaceful and credible elections in December 2024.

He has commended Ghana’s competent institutions, hailing the country as a beacon of democracy in Africa.

Mr. Simao said this when he called on the Minister for the Interior, Mr. Henry Quartey, at his office in Accra.

He reiterated the UN’s continuous support for Ghana through several agencies, notably the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund.

Mr. Quartey assured Mr. Simao and his delegation that the elections would be a peaceful, credible, and an inclusive process.

He said the Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with other security and intelligence agencies, had formed an election task force to ensure peace before, during, and after the elections.

The Minister reiterated the Government’s commitment to ensuring internal security, maintaining law and order, and conducting peaceful elections.

He said that all necessary protocols were being put in place to ensure peace and security in the country.

GNA

