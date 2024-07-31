UK police injured in protest following stabbing deaths of three girls

London, Jul. 31, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – British police officers suffered serious injuries when bricks, stones and bottles were thrown and cars were set alight during violent far-right protests following a vigil for three girls killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, were all fatally stabbed in Southport, near Liverpool, on Monday.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder.

Merseyside Police, which is overseeing the case, said “a large group of people – believed to be supporters of the English Defence League” – began to throw items such as bricks towards the mosque in the seaside town at around 7:45 pm on Tuesday night.

Officers put on helmets and riot gear after stones and bottles were launched at them and police vehicles were damaged and set on fire.

The English Defence League is a far-right organization.

In a post on social media, the force said shops had been “broken into and looted,” adding that “those responsible will be brought to justice.”

Elsie’s mother, Jenni Stancombe, wrote on Facebook: “This is the only thing that I will write, but please please stop the violence in Southport tonight.

“The police have been nothing but heroic these last 24 hours and they and we don’t need this.”

The troubling scenes saw 27 officers taken to hospital, with 12 others being treated and discharged at the scene, North West Ambulance Service said.

Merseyside Police said eight officers suffered serious injuries including fractures, lacerations, a suspected broken nose and concussion.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said the officers injured in Tuesday’s protests will “now be unavailable for duty in what is an incredibly busy time for the force.”

Videos posted on social media showed people throwing wheelie bins and bricks at officers who held riot shields to push the crowds back.

Chairman of Merseyside Police Federation Chris McGlade said more than 50 officers had been hurt in a “sustained and vicious attack.”

He added: “Police officers are not robots. We are mothers and fathers. Sons and daughters. Husbands, wives and partners.

“We should be going home at the end of our shifts. Not to hospital.”

The violent protests followed hundreds of people taking part in a peaceful vigil for the stabbing victims outside Southport’s Atkinson arts venue, with many in tears as they laid flowers and cards of remembrance.

As well as the three children who died, eight other youngsters suffered stab wounds and five are in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were also critically injured, police said.

The vigil was followed by the protest outside the mosque as demonstrators chanted far-right slogans and clashed with police in St Luke’s Road.

Southport MP Patrick Hurley said on Wednesday that rioters must face the “full force of the law,” saying they were “utterly disrespecting the families of the dead and injured children.”

Hurley condemned “beered-up thugs” who threw bricks, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Even if this lad, the 17-year-old, turns out to be Muslim, under no circumstances does that justify any attack on a mosque by anybody at all.”

He also hit out at the “swirling morass” of social media “lies and propaganda”, saying they have fuelled rumours about the attacker’s identity as well as criticism of politicians.

False claims had spread online that the suspect was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat.

The prime minister said rioters had “hijacked” a vigil for victims and will “feel the full force of the law.”

Writing on X, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “The people of Southport are reeling after the horror inflicted on them yesterday.

“They deserve our support and our respect. Those who have hijacked the vigil for the victims with violence and thuggery have insulted the community as it grieves.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper described the rioting as “violent attacks from thugs on the streets,” which she branded “appalling.”

Cooper told broadcasters she saw a community “coming together” during her visit to Southport on Tuesday, and thanked police for their “heroism.”

She added: “That is why it is so appalling to now see those same police facing violent attacks from thugs on the streets who have no respect for a grieving community.

“It is a total disgrace. Frankly, this is a time when everyone should be showing respect for a community and for the police.”

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss said: “The actions in Southport tonight will involve many people who do not live in the Merseyside area or care about the people of Merseyside.

“There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody, and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets.

“We have already said that the person arrested was born in the UK and speculation helps nobody at this time.”

The suspect, who was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents, is from the village of Banks, just outside Southport, and a road in the area was cordoned off by detectives on Monday afternoon.

Police have said that, although the motive for the attack is unclear, it is not believed to be terror-related.

A 32-year-old man from Standish was arrested on suspicion of possession of a flick knife in Eastbank Street, near where the vigil took place on Tuesday evening.

He was taken into custody and there were no reports that anyone was injured during the incident, Merseyside Police said.

GNA

