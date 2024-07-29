UHAS confers Honorary Doctorate Degree on Prez Akufo-Addo 

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Jul. 29, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has received the prestigious symbol of an Honorary Doctorate Degree from the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

The award was conferred on the President at an exclusive congregation held at the commissioning of the second phase development of the University’s main campus in Ho, a $60 million project facilitated by the President.

The project is set to facilitate the expansion of the health-focused University established by Parliamentary ACT 828 in 2011.

Justice Mr Victor Jones Mawulorm Dotse, Chairman of the University Governing Council constituted the special congregation and mentioned the President’s bond with the University, recounting numerous visits to the Institution to share its glory and challenges.

The President had cut sod for the China Aid Phase Two in September 2021, and the Council Chairman noted how he continued to support the project through to completion.

“UHAS is determined to be a star in health education and your constant interest in us gives us the zeal to pursue this great vision,” he said.

The Council Chairman appreciated the support of all that contributed towards the project’s realisation, which includes past leaders of the University, traditional rulers, and the people of the Ho Municipality.

“It was through the combined efforts of you all that led to the President to secure the project in China,” he added.

Professor Lydia Aziato, the Vice Chancellor stated the broad impact of the campus expansion project, which would facilitate the admission of over 2,000 more students.

A citation for the President read by Mrs Yaa Opuni Amankwa, the Registrar of the University, chronicled the numerous achievements and international recognition for his work as a stout statesman, who had dedicated his life to the development of democracy.

His sterling dedication to holistic education development with the 2017 Free Senior High School Policy was also touted as an unmatched feat which eliminated the cost of secondary school education and provided access to millions of youths.

“Today, the University of Health and Allied Sciences is set to confer on you the Honorary Doctor of Science for your exemplary leadership in making science education more accessible to Ghanaian families,” she said.

The special congregation was attended by dignitaries from the nation’s political and academic class, and the President was accompanied by a horde of officials including Ministers, Members of Parliament, and heads of institutions.

Former heads of the University were also present, and so were traditional leaders in the Region led by Togbe Tepre Hodo, the President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs.

Prof Lydia Aziato, together with the Council Chairman of the University adorned the President in the graduating gown and presented him a certificate and citation to the loud applause of the packed Cedi Auditorium of the University.

President Akufo Addo, in his speech, said, “This latest honour is not just a personal achievement but the collective efforts of achievements of my administration and the efforts of every Ghanaian who supported the Free SHS.”

He spoke of how the Free SHS had become “a transformative milestone in Ghana’s education journey,” saying 5.7 million Ghanaians have benefited since its implementation in 2017.

President Akufo Addo reiterated his “strong commitment to STEM education in the country and emphasised the heavy investment in healthcare infrastructure of which the development of the premier health training institution played strategic.

He said the completion of the phase two campus of the University symbolised the growth of bilateral relations between Ghana and China and assured of the needed support to the University.

“I will continue to engage the highest interest of the University,” he said and donated ten laptops and desktop computers to support the University Administration.

President Akufo Addo proceeded to commission the new campus development and officially open it up for use.

The project provides 29,200 m3 of academic and administrative space that encompasses the UHAS School of Nursing and Midwifery, touted as one of the largest in Africa.

It also includes the central administration block of the University and provides a lecture hall complex for 2,500 students.

There is also a state-of-the-art simulation centre with all the necessary facilities to aid practical health education.

GNA

