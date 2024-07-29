Promasidor Ghana organises ‘Twisco Fitness’ Health Walk 

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah

Accra, July 29, GNA – Promasidor Ghana (PGH), a leading food manufacturing company, has organised the ‘Twisco Fitness’ Health Walk with over 800 patrons participating in the 5.4-kilometre walk.

The walk started from the Ayi Mensah toll booth to Kitase Municipal Assembly School Park, near Peduase Lodge.

Held on the theme: ‘Walk with Tisky’, the health walk was also used to promote its chocolate beverage brand, Twisco, among the population.

The fitness walk, according to the company, was part of its commitment towards promoting the wellbeing of Ghanaians, thereby, contributing directly towards SDG 3 (good health and wellbeing).

It was also in line with activities earmarked towards PGH’s 25th anniversary.

The initiative attracted participants including staff of Promasidor, 10 keep-fit clubs including the Lakeside, East Legon, Westlands, Dodowa clubs and residents of Kitase and neighbouring communities.

Mr Michael Hagan, Promasidor’s Marketing Manager, explained that the rationale for the walk was to promote fitness, and general wellness for all the people.

“The relevance of physical activity with the aim of improving well-being cannot be undermined. Beyond the provision of quality food products, we have supported this cause for 25 years and Twisco our newest addition to the family is here today to power the ambition of any Ghanaian aboard the healthy journey,” he said.

According to Mr Hagan, the brand’s young, energetic and ambitious mascot, “Tisky”, led the procession that was climaxed with a 30-minute aerobic session at the Kitase MA School Park with post-recovery drinks provided by Twisco – a chocolate food drink fortified with Enerfort®; a unique blend of 10 fully packed micronutrients (Vitamin B2, B3, B6, B12, C, D, Calcium, Phosphorus, Iron & Zinc) that aid in optimal energy release.

Promasidor has been providing quality food products for the past 25 years following the launch of its first brand, Cowbell in 1999. Since then, the company had pioneered other beverage brands, and its Onga Powder and Tablet variants as well as its Infant Cereal category, the Yum Vita brand.

GNA

