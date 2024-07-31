UGMC trains health professionals on effective trauma management 

By Samira Larbie

Accra, July 31, GNA-The University of Ghana Medical Centre, has trained health professionals on basic emergency trauma management to help prevent medical errors in facilities.

The three-day intensive simulation programme sought to equip physician assistants, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and nurses with the necessary skills to manage basic emergency trauma cases effectively.

Dr Gladys Nuamah, Acting Head of UGMC, Medical Training and Simulation Center (MTSC), speaking to the media, said the training was crucial to help phase out medical errors in the health system while building the skills of participants in their field of practice.

It would also help participants to make decisions as fast as possible during emergencies.

Medical errors are mistakes in health care that could be prevented. They can occur in hospitals, clinics, surgery centres, doctors’ offices, nursing homes, and pharmacies. Medical errors may result in injury or death.

Dr Nuamah said research indicated that medical errors had recently been recognized as a serious public health problem, reported as the third leading cause of death.

She said the training formed part of a series of simulation-based training targeted at health professionals across the country.

The Centre plans to organise other simulation training in August on laparoscopy, and advanced training on trauma among others and urged health professionals to take note and take advantage of the opportunity.

She called on all hospitals and health training institutions to visit the UGMC MSTC to experience the best and the needed equipment to train healthcare workers in the country.

Dr Kwame Ekremet, Emergency Medicine Senior Specialist, UGMC, said most trauma cases were preventable and as such the training would give the health professionals the necessary skills to properly take care of patients and prevent death.

“When it comes to this basic trauma care course, we are conducting now we are using mannequins to show the nurses and EMTs how to take care of trauma patients.

When trauma occurs, there are injuries that the patient may have, and they need to be able to identify these injuries to intervene appropriately so that the patient will not die unnecessarily,” he added.

Dr Ekremet called for the establishment of medical simulation centres across the regions to help medical schools train quality nurses, doctors and paramedics in the country.

Dr Felix Kwakye, a participant, lauded UGMC and added that the training was like a refresher course which would further enhance his work as a doctor.

The course featured experts, instructors, interactive sessions, and hands-on training simulations.

